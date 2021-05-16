Sunday, May 16, 2021  | 3 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Mohammad Amir reveals reason behind retirement from international cricket

Pacer announced decision late last year

SAMAA | - Posted: May 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Mohammad Amir reveals reason behind retirement from international cricket

Photo: AFP

Veteran pacer Mohammad Amir has revealed that he announced retirement from international cricket due to lack of respect.

The 29-year-old made himself unavailable to represent the national team in a surprising decision last year where he accused the team management of targeting him following his decision to retire from Test cricket.

In an interview with PakPassion, Amir revealed that he was suffering from mental stress before taking the decision.

“What matters most to me is respect,” he said. “I felt that I wasn’t getting the respect I deserved and that’s why I took the decision to retire. The people in charge of Pakistan cricket have their job to do, they have their responsibilities and have their decisions to make, and I have my career to continue and look forward to, so we all should move on, as right now I am happy with my life.

“I was suffering from mental pressure and I would be very surprised if I was the only one who has gone through this. Some players are too frightened to do anything about it or speak up about it because there are a lot of things which are outside the control of players. If the team management isn’t giving a player any respect then that is going to affect the player.”

Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is in his career where he managed to claim 259 wickets, which included five five-wicket hauls.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Mohammad Amir Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir refuses to rule out return to international cricket
Mohammad Amir refuses to rule out return to international cricket
Tabish rewarded for hard work, says Pakistan head coach
Tabish rewarded for hard work, says Pakistan head coach
Wahab Riaz opens up on IPL, PSL comparison
Wahab Riaz opens up on IPL, PSL comparison
Pakistan cricketers raise voice against Israel’s aggression in Palestine
Pakistan cricketers raise voice against Israel’s aggression in Palestine
West Indies to host Pakistan for Test, T20I series
West Indies to host Pakistan for Test, T20I series
Pakistan players rankings improved after Test series win against Zimbabwe
Pakistan players rankings improved after Test series win against Zimbabwe
PCB waiting for UAE’s approval to host PSL 2021: reports
PCB waiting for UAE’s approval to host PSL 2021: reports
Ramiz heaps praise on Abid for scoring double-century against Zimbabwe
Ramiz heaps praise on Abid for scoring double-century against Zimbabwe
Abid credits Misbah, Younis, Yousuf for rediscovering form
Abid credits Misbah, Younis, Yousuf for rediscovering form
Nauman reveals secret behind improved batting in Test cricket
Nauman reveals secret behind improved batting in Test cricket
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.