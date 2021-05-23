Mehidy stars as Bangladesh down Sri Lanka in first ODI

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed four wickets as Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the first one-day international in Dhaka on Sunday.

Mehidy returned figures of 4-30 from 10 overs of his off-spin to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 224 in the tourists’ chase of 258. Number eight Wanindu Hasaranga hit a valiant 74 off 60 balls.

☝️ Mehidy Hasan – 4/30

☝️ Mustafizur Rahman – 3/34



A superb bowling performance helps Bangladesh bowl Sri Lanka out for 224 and register a 33-run victory in the first ODI 👏#BANvSL | https://t.co/60AZVDJXkN pic.twitter.com/lpcczXSfwO — ICC (@ICC) May 23, 2021

Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets with fellow fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin claiming two.

Earlier Mushfiqur Rahim (84) and Mahmudullah Riyad (54) put on 109 runs for the fifth wicket to guide Bangladesh to 257-6 after they opted to bat at the start of the three-match series.

The second match is on Tuesday at the same venue.