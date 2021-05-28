Massimiliano Allegri returns as Juventus coach after Andrea Pirlo exit

Massimiliano Allegri returned to Juventus on Friday, taking over as coach only hours after Andrea Pirlo left the job.

“Welcome back home, Max!” Juventus said in a tweet to announce the re-appointment of the coach who won five Serie A titles with the Turin-based club between 2014 and 2019.

Il bello della storia è che non si ferma mai.



E nel calcio, questo significa un concetto che abbiamo radicato nel nostro DNA: la vittoria più bella è la prossima. Sempre.



INSIEME. 👊🤍🖤#AllegriIN

The 53-year-old won five straight Serie A titles with Juventus, including four league and cup doubles, and also reached two Champions League finals.

He was fired by the club two years ago.

“Massimiliano Allegri is the Juventus coach once more. Massimiliano Allegri is the Juventus coach once more,” Juventus said in a statement, excitedly repeating itself. “Allegri returns to a bench that he knows very well, a club that he loves and that loves him back, to begin today a new journey together, toward new goals.”