Friday, May 28, 2021  | 15 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Football

Massimiliano Allegri returns as Juventus coach after Andrea Pirlo exit

The 53-year-old won five straight titles with the Old Lady

SAMAA | - Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Massimiliano Allegri returns as Juventus coach after Andrea Pirlo exit

Photo: AFP

Massimiliano Allegri returned to Juventus on Friday, taking over as coach only hours after Andrea Pirlo left the job.

“Welcome back home, Max!” Juventus said in a tweet to announce the re-appointment of the coach who won five Serie A titles with the Turin-based club between 2014 and 2019.

The 53-year-old won five straight Serie A titles with Juventus, including four league and cup doubles, and also reached two Champions League finals.

He was fired by the club two years ago.

“Massimiliano Allegri is the Juventus coach once more. Massimiliano Allegri is the Juventus coach once more,” Juventus said in a statement, excitedly repeating itself. “Allegri returns to a bench that he knows very well, a club that he loves and that loves him back, to begin today a new journey together, toward new goals.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Andrea Pirlo Juventus Massimiliano Allegri Serie A
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus, Andrea Pirlo, Serie A,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
After Junaid, Rehman speaks out against favouritism in Pakistan cricket
After Junaid, Rehman speaks out against favouritism in Pakistan cricket
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
PSL 2021 replacement draft: Franchises finalise squad for second-leg
PSL 2021 replacement draft: Franchises finalise squad for second-leg
Retirement controversy: Shoaib Akhtar asks Mohammad Amir to ‘grow up’
Retirement controversy: Shoaib Akhtar asks Mohammad Amir to ‘grow up’
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021
Barbados Tridents signs Mohammad Amir for CPL 2021
Barbados Tridents signs Mohammad Amir for CPL 2021
Sammy reveals how foreign players’ perspective change about Pakistan’s security
Sammy reveals how foreign players’ perspective change about Pakistan’s security
PSL 2021: Players, broadcast crew begin quarantine for Abu Dhabi-leg
PSL 2021: Players, broadcast crew begin quarantine for Abu Dhabi-leg
PCB to create three separate bio-secure bubbles for PSL 2021
PCB to create three separate bio-secure bubbles for PSL 2021
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.