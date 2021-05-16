Left Pakistan cricket because of liking, disliking culture: Sami Aslam

Young opening batsman Sami Aslam has revealed that he left Pakistan cricket because of liking and disliking culture.

The left-hander left for the United States of America in the middle of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in 2020 bidding farewell to his chances of representing the Green Caps in the future.

In an interview with PakPassion, Aslam revealed that he was ‘tired’ of performing regularly without getting the deserved appreciation.

“I was tired of performing regularly for the last five or six years in all formats in domestic cricket yet being ignored by the selectors,” he said. “If I was picked, I’d play a couple of matches and then get dropped. I was even dropped after having performed well in tough conditions. There were players who would flop in 10 matches and still get picked, but if I failed even a couple of times, I’d be left out.”

“It’s all about the culture of ‘liking and disliking’ individuals. I’ll give you an example of T20 cricket where I was a solid performer in T20 tournaments and when the PSL comes along, I was just deemed not good enough for this format. Some of the guys who played PSL weren’t even being selected for club cricket and yet I wasn’t even picked as a supplementary player in 6 tournaments.”

Aslam represented Pakistan in 13 Tests and four ODIs where he managed to score 836 runs, which included seven half-centuries.