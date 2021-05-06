Thursday, May 6, 2021  | 23 Ramadhan, 1442
Junaid Khan reveals why Shaheen Afridi has not been resting

Says 20-year-old afraid of losing his spot

Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Photo: BCCI

Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan believes Shaheen Shah Afridi is afraid of losing his place in the national team that is why he is avoiding rest.

Questions were raised on the team management regarding the workload of Lahore Qalandars’ pacer, who is playing regularly for the Men-in-Green across all formats without taking a break.

However, the 20-year-old was given rest during the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, which Babar Azam-led side won 2-1.

While talking to Cricket Pakistan, Junaid still insisted that team management needs to manage the workload of Shaheen carefully. “Shaheen definitely needs rest,” said Junaid. “The management needs to make sure he doesn’t bowl a lot during the net sessions.”

“Shaheen probably doesn’t want to rest himself because he might have fear of losing his place to a youngster, who might perform in his place,” he said. “He [Shaheen] must be thinking they might drop him from one format if he doesn’t perform in few matches.”

Moreover, he blamed the work culture for the insecurity among players. “In our culture, even if a player performs for six years and then doesn’t do well in two games, he is replaced by a new player who has done well in only a few games.”

