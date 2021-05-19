Wednesday, May 19, 2021  | 6 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Sports

Joachim Loew names Germany squad for Euro 2020

Hummels, Muller returned to the side after two-year exile

Posted: May 19, 2021
Photo: AFP

Germany head coach Joachim Loew on Wednesday named Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels in the 26-man provisional German squad for the Euro 2020 finals, ending the pair’s two-year exile.

Dortmund defender Hummels, 32, and Bayern Munich forward Mueller, 31, were both axed by Loew in March 2019, but the 2014 World Cup winners have been recalled on the back of strong performances for their clubs.

“Back again,” Mueller posted on Twitter underneath a picture giving the thumbs up.

Hummels also reacted on Instagram “I am glad to be back – I’m really up for the new chapter”.

Deschamps explains Benzema’s return to France team for Euro 2020

Loew said he did not regret axing Mueller and Hummels two years ago to give younger players a chance in the wake of the disastrous 2018 World Cup campaign when Germany crashed out in the group stages.

However, Loew admitted recent poor results – including a thrashing by Spain and shock home loss to North Macedonia, meant “we had to rethink everything”.

Mueller and Hummels have been recalled because “in terms of leadership, they can also give the team a lot,” Loew added.

Three names will be trimmed before the final 23-man squad for the European Championship from June 11 until July 11.

Eight Bayern Munich players have been named, including captain Manuel Neuer as well as 18-year-old Jamal Musiala, who opted for Germany over England this year.

Two high-profile names missing are injured Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus, who made himself unavailable on Tuesday after an injury-hit season.

Germany squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp, Bernd Leno

Defenders: Antonio Ruediger, Mats Hummels, Matthias Ginter, Niklas Suele, Emre Can, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Gosens, Robin Koch, Christian Guenter, Marcel Halstenberg

Midfield/Forwards: Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz, Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka, Timo Werner, Thomas Mueller, Leroy Sane, Jonas Hofmann, Jamal Musiala, Florian Neuhaus, Kevin Volland

