Monday, May 3, 2021  | 20 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Football

IPL match postponed after two players tested coronavirus positive

KKR’s Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have isolated themselves

SAMAA | - Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
IPL match postponed after two players tested coronavirus positive

Photo Courtesy: BCCI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was forced into its first coronavirus postponement this season on Monday after two players tested positive despite the tournament’s bio-secure “bubble”.

The Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) match against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was called off just hours before its start in Ahmedabad after Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier became infected.

The positive cases come as India’s massive coronavirus surge raises questions about the IPL and concerns over the country’s hosting of the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November.

Chakaravarthy and Warrier “have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad” after testing positive, an IPL statement said. “All other team members have tested negative for Covid-19,” it added.

The league set up bio-secure bubbles around the eight teams before the tournament as a devastating wave of cases swept across India.

The country is recording about 360,000 cases and 3,500 deaths a day and has been hit by chronic shortages of hospital beds and oxygen.

The IPL said its doctors were in “continuous touch” with Chakaravarthy, a 29-year-old spinner, and 30-year-old fast bowler Warrier, and were monitoring their health.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Cricket India Indian Premier League ipl
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir opens up about retirement decision from international cricket
Mohammad Amir opens up about retirement decision from international cricket
Under Misbah, Pakistan team becoming a study in mediocrity
Under Misbah, Pakistan team becoming a study in mediocrity
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary
I handle everything, says Babar after Malik criticises team management
I handle everything, says Babar after Malik criticises team management
Coronavirus crisis: Ashwin, three Australian cricketers withdraw from IPL 2021
Coronavirus crisis: Ashwin, three Australian cricketers withdraw from IPL 2021
Kings sign Guptill, Gladiators draft Russell for remaining PSL6 matches
Kings sign Guptill, Gladiators draft Russell for remaining PSL6 matches
Shoaib Akhtar praises ‘smart’ Fawad Alam after another Test century
Shoaib Akhtar praises ‘smart’ Fawad Alam after another Test century
First Test: Fawad’s unbeaten century extends Pakistan’s lead beyond 150
First Test: Fawad’s unbeaten century extends Pakistan’s lead beyond 150
Mohammad Rizwan moves into top 10 of ICC T20I rankings
Mohammad Rizwan moves into top 10 of ICC T20I rankings
First Test: Openers, bowlers put Pakistan on top against Zimbabwe
First Test: Openers, bowlers put Pakistan on top against Zimbabwe
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.