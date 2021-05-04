Tuesday, May 4, 2021  | 21 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

IPL 2021 suspended indefinitely after six coronavirus cases

Decision confirmed by BCCI on Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
IPL 2021 suspended indefinitely after six coronavirus cases

Photo: BCCI/IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been suspended following several positive Covid-19 cases across teams over the past couple of days.

The move was confirmed by the IPL chairman Brijesh Patel who said the decision was taken for the safety of all the stakeholders.

The development took place after the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indian—which was scheduled to be played on Tuesday—was postponed following news that wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha was also positive for the pathogen.

It was the second match in two days to be postponed as on Monday, the fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was also postponed after two players tested positive.

Later on Monday, three members of Chennai Super Kings — bowling coach Laxmipati Balaji, chief executive officer K Viswanathan and a bus cleaner – were also tested positive for Covid-19.

More to follow….

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus India COVID-19 Indian Premier League (IPL) ipl IPL postponed IPL2021
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary
I handle everything, says Babar after Malik criticises team management
I handle everything, says Babar after Malik criticises team management
Kings sign Guptill, Gladiators draft Russell for remaining PSL6 matches
Kings sign Guptill, Gladiators draft Russell for remaining PSL6 matches
Shoaib Akhtar praises ‘smart’ Fawad Alam after another Test century
Shoaib Akhtar praises ‘smart’ Fawad Alam after another Test century
First Test: Fawad’s unbeaten century extends Pakistan’s lead beyond 150
First Test: Fawad’s unbeaten century extends Pakistan’s lead beyond 150
Mohammad Rizwan moves into top 10 of ICC T20I rankings
Mohammad Rizwan moves into top 10 of ICC T20I rankings
First Test: Openers, bowlers put Pakistan on top against Zimbabwe
First Test: Openers, bowlers put Pakistan on top against Zimbabwe
Hasan, Fawad star as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first Test
Hasan, Fawad star as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first Test
Salman Butt questions management’s decision to ignore Shoaib Malik
Salman Butt questions management’s decision to ignore Shoaib Malik
Ramiz praises Fawad after scoring century in first Zimbabwe Test
Ramiz praises Fawad after scoring century in first Zimbabwe Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.