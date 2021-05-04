IPL 2021 suspended indefinitely after six coronavirus cases

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been suspended following several positive Covid-19 cases across teams over the past couple of days.

The move was confirmed by the IPL chairman Brijesh Patel who said the decision was taken for the safety of all the stakeholders.

The development took place after the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indian—which was scheduled to be played on Tuesday—was postponed following news that wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha was also positive for the pathogen.

It was the second match in two days to be postponed as on Monday, the fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was also postponed after two players tested positive.

Later on Monday, three members of Chennai Super Kings — bowling coach Laxmipati Balaji, chief executive officer K Viswanathan and a bus cleaner – were also tested positive for Covid-19.

More to follow….