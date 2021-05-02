Hasan credits domestic cricket for producing match-winning performances for Pakistan

Star pacer Hasan Ali believes that playing a full season of first-class cricket has helped him in finding his rhythm.

The right-armer produced a brilliant performance for Pakistan in the first Test against Zimbabwe where he was named Player-of-the-Match after claiming nine wickets including a five-fer in the second innings as the Green Caps secured a thumping an innings and 116-run win in Harare on Saturday.

While talking in a virtual press conference after the match, Hasan credited his performances in domestic cricket which helped him in regaining form.

“My journey was difficult,” he said. “Multiple injuries kept me out of the game for over two years. I think the first-class season, in tough conditions, helped me a lot. I was in desperate need of a performance to get myself back in the national team. Thankfully I had a great season.”

“Following that I played against South Africa at home in the same conditions which helped me regain my confidence. Since then, I never looked back and continue my hard work.”

Hasan further went on to encourage youngsters to focus on playing full seasons of domestic cricket.

“Since making my debut, my aim was to get a Test cap,” he said. “But after 2017, I had some injuries, which kept me out of action for a while. I have never played back-to-back nine matches in a domestic season since making my debut.

“After playing complete last season, I realise how important it is to play first-class cricket if you want to represent Pakistan in Tests. I would like to suggest all youngsters to play domestic cricket it will not only help you to improve your game but also improve your fitness.”