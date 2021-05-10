Monday, May 10, 2021  | 27 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Hasan Ali reveals ‘simple’ plan after heroics in Zimbabwe Tests

Pacer named Player-of-the-Series after claiming 14 wickets

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Hasan Ali reveals ‘simple’ plan after heroics in Zimbabwe Tests

Photo: AFP

Star pacer Hasan Ali has revealed that his success in the Test series against Zimbabwe was down to his simple plan of bowling ‘stump-to-stump’.

The right-arm pacer was named Player-of-the-Series in the recently concluded two-Test series where he managed to claim 14 wickets which included two five-wicket hauls.

Talking in the post-match presentation, Hasan also heaped praise on fellow left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali for helping him in achieving good results for Pakistan in the recent past.

Nauman reveals secret behind improved batting performance in Test cricket

“First I would like to thank almighty Allah,” he said. “It has been a good tour for me. The pitch wasn’t good for bowling, getting slower every day. But the plan was simple, keep bowling stump to stump and let the batsmen make mistakes. Whenever you execute well, it’s a pleasurable moment for me.

“I want to thank other bowlers who were doing good and supporting me as well, Shaheen and Nauman Ali bowling very well in the second innings as well. I’m very happy. I had worked hard in the previous one year and it is now paying off. I’m looking forward to continue this performance for my team.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
2nd Test Cricket Hasan ali Pakistan zimbabwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Hasan ali, Zimbabwe, Pakistan, 2nd Test, Cricket
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Babar Azam names 13-member squad for second Zimbabwe Test
Babar Azam names 13-member squad for second Zimbabwe Test
Mohammad Yousuf reveals how Sharjeel Khan can improve batting technique
Mohammad Yousuf reveals how Sharjeel Khan can improve batting technique
Junaid Khan reveals why Shaheen Afridi has not been resting
Junaid Khan reveals why Shaheen Afridi has not been resting
Second Test: Late wickets keep Zimbabwe alive against Pakistan
Second Test: Late wickets keep Zimbabwe alive against Pakistan
Abid’s double-century puts Pakistan on course for Test series win
Abid’s double-century puts Pakistan on course for Test series win
Hasan Ali achieves career-best Test bowling ranking
Hasan Ali achieves career-best Test bowling ranking
IPL match postponed after two players tested coronavirus positive
IPL match postponed after two players tested coronavirus positive
Debutant Tabish Khan hopeful of living ‘up to expectations’
Debutant Tabish Khan hopeful of living ‘up to expectations’
IPL 2021 suspended indefinitely after six coronavirus cases
IPL 2021 suspended indefinitely after six coronavirus cases
Day three: Pakistan one wicket away from clinching Test series
Day three: Pakistan one wicket away from clinching Test series
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.