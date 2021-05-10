Hasan Ali reveals ‘simple’ plan after heroics in Zimbabwe Tests

Star pacer Hasan Ali has revealed that his success in the Test series against Zimbabwe was down to his simple plan of bowling ‘stump-to-stump’.

The right-arm pacer was named Player-of-the-Series in the recently concluded two-Test series where he managed to claim 14 wickets which included two five-wicket hauls.

Talking in the post-match presentation, Hasan also heaped praise on fellow left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali for helping him in achieving good results for Pakistan in the recent past.

Nauman reveals secret behind improved batting performance in Test cricket

“First I would like to thank almighty Allah,” he said. “It has been a good tour for me. The pitch wasn’t good for bowling, getting slower every day. But the plan was simple, keep bowling stump to stump and let the batsmen make mistakes. Whenever you execute well, it’s a pleasurable moment for me.

“I want to thank other bowlers who were doing good and supporting me as well, Shaheen and Nauman Ali bowling very well in the second innings as well. I’m very happy. I had worked hard in the previous one year and it is now paying off. I’m looking forward to continue this performance for my team.”