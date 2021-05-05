Hasan Ali achieves career-best Test bowling ranking

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has reached his career-best ICC Men’s Test bowlers rankings as he moved to the 20th position.

The Islamabad United pacer achieved this feat after a remarkable performance in the first Test against Zimbabwe, where he took 9 wickets and was named player-of-the-match.

Meanwhile, Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (who moved up two places to 31st) and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (up 12 places to 54th) have also advanced in the list for bowlers.

The middle-order batsman Fawad Alam continues his fine run with the bat, moving up 31 places to a career-best 47th position after scoring 140—-his fourth century in 10 Test matches.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has dropped down three places to number 9 in the rankings after scoring the first golden duck of his career against the hosts in the same Test.