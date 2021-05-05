Wednesday, May 5, 2021  | 22 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Hasan Ali achieves career-best Test bowling ranking

Pacer took nine wickets in the first Test against Zimbabwe

SAMAA | - Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Hasan Ali achieves career-best Test bowling ranking

Photo: PCB

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has reached his career-best ICC Men’s Test bowlers rankings as he moved to the 20th position.

The Islamabad United pacer achieved this feat after a remarkable performance in the first Test against Zimbabwe, where he took 9 wickets and was named player-of-the-match.

Meanwhile, Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (who moved up two places to 31st) and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (up 12 places to 54th) have also advanced in the list for bowlers.

The middle-order batsman Fawad Alam continues his fine run with the bat, moving up 31 places to a career-best 47th position after scoring 140—-his fourth century in 10 Test matches.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has dropped down three places to number 9 in the rankings after scoring the first golden duck of his career against the hosts in the same Test.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Hasan ali ICC ICC bowlers rankings rankings zimbabwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Hasan Ali, Babar Azam, Pakistan, ICC Test Rankings, ICC bowlers rankings, Cricket, PAK v ZIM
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary
Mohammad Yousuf reveals how Sharjeel Khan can improve batting technique
Mohammad Yousuf reveals how Sharjeel Khan can improve batting technique
I handle everything, says Babar after Malik criticises team management
I handle everything, says Babar after Malik criticises team management
Shoaib Akhtar praises ‘smart’ Fawad Alam after another Test century
Shoaib Akhtar praises ‘smart’ Fawad Alam after another Test century
Mohammad Rizwan moves into top 10 of ICC T20I rankings
Mohammad Rizwan moves into top 10 of ICC T20I rankings
First Test: Fawad’s unbeaten century extends Pakistan’s lead beyond 150
First Test: Fawad’s unbeaten century extends Pakistan’s lead beyond 150
First Test: Openers, bowlers put Pakistan on top against Zimbabwe
First Test: Openers, bowlers put Pakistan on top against Zimbabwe
Hasan, Fawad star as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first Test
Hasan, Fawad star as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first Test
Salman Butt questions management’s decision to ignore Shoaib Malik
Salman Butt questions management’s decision to ignore Shoaib Malik
Ramiz praises Fawad after scoring century in first Zimbabwe Test
Ramiz praises Fawad after scoring century in first Zimbabwe Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.