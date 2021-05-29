Guptill looking forward to batting with ‘world-class Babar’

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill is eager to bat with the “world-class batsman” Babar Azam in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) UAE-leg.

The right-hander was picked by the defending champions Karachi Kings in the replacement draft.

Guptill, who is making his maiden appearance in the tournament, said he was optimistic to represent Karachi Kings in the tournament.

“This will be my first appearance in the PSL and I am really looking forward to taking the field for the defending champions Karachi Kings,” he said. “The PSL is a quality tournament and I am excited about my journey with the Kings who are a very good side.”

“I am really looking forward to batting with Babar Azam, who is a world-class batter with impressive T20 numbers. My aim would be to provide a great start for the side along with him and Sharjeel,” he added.

Guptil is optimistic about his team’s chances of defending the title with pacer Mohammad Amir leading the bowling attack. “We have a solid squad with the likes of Mohammad Amir spearheading our attack, I really feel we can create history by becoming the first team to successfully defend the HBL PSL title.”