Saturday, May 29, 2021  | 16 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Guptill looking forward to batting with ‘world-class Babar’

Kiwi opener was picked by Karachi Kings in replacement draft

SAMAA | - Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 hours ago

Photo: AFP

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill is eager to bat with the “world-class batsman” Babar Azam in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) UAE-leg.  

The right-hander was picked by the defending champions Karachi Kings in the replacement draft.

Guptill, who is making his maiden appearance in the tournament, said he was optimistic to represent Karachi Kings in the tournament.

“This will be my first appearance in the PSL and I am really looking forward to taking the field for the defending champions Karachi Kings,” he said. “The PSL is a quality tournament and I am excited about my journey with the Kings who are a very good side.”

“I am really looking forward to batting with Babar Azam, who is a world-class batter with impressive T20 numbers. My aim would be to provide a great start for the side along with him and Sharjeel,” he added.

Guptil is optimistic about his team’s chances of defending the title with pacer Mohammad Amir leading the bowling attack. “We have a solid squad with the likes of Mohammad Amir spearheading our attack, I really feel we can create history by becoming the first team to successfully defend the HBL PSL title.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Cricket HBL PSL6 Martin Guptill
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
PSL 2021 replacement draft: Franchises finalise squad for second-leg
PSL 2021 replacement draft: Franchises finalise squad for second-leg
Retirement controversy: Shoaib Akhtar asks Mohammad Amir to ‘grow up’
Retirement controversy: Shoaib Akhtar asks Mohammad Amir to ‘grow up’
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021
Barbados Tridents signs Mohammad Amir for CPL 2021
Barbados Tridents signs Mohammad Amir for CPL 2021
Sammy reveals how foreign players’ perspective change about Pakistan’s security
Sammy reveals how foreign players’ perspective change about Pakistan’s security
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6
PSL 2021: Players, broadcast crew begin quarantine for Abu Dhabi-leg
PSL 2021: Players, broadcast crew begin quarantine for Abu Dhabi-leg
PCB to create three separate bio-secure bubbles for PSL 2021
PCB to create three separate bio-secure bubbles for PSL 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.