Tuesday, May 4, 2021  | 21 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Guardiola eager to not ‘miss opportunity’ as City face PSG

Citizens take a 2-1 lead into the Champions League second-leg

SAMAA | - Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Guardiola eager to not ‘miss opportunity’ as City face PSG

Photo: AFP

Pep Guardiola has said that Manchester City must not miss the opportunity to make history with a first-ever Champions League final in touching distance.

City came from behind with a stunning second-half performance to take a 2-1 lead in the French capital last week.

Guardiola has won the Champions League twice as a coach when in charge of Barcelona, but has failed to do so in the past 10 years as he has suffered numerous agonising exits from Europe’s premier club competition as Barca, Bayern Munich and City boss.

City moved to the brink of sealing a third Premier League title in four years at the weekend and Guardiola urged his side to maintain the same focus they have all season to see off PSG on Tuesday.

Pochettino says Mbappe doubtful for Manchester City tie

“The second-leg of semi-final always the toughest game, more than the final. We have to control our emotions to do exactly what we have to do,” said Guardiola at his pre-match press conference.

“You cannot play 90 minutes like we played in the second half (in Paris). I would love to but it won’t happen.

“You have to understand it will be a big battle and we are going to suffer. They have to visualise that we are going to do it.

“What we have to do is not different to what we have done over the last seven months. Go out and play our game and win.”

PSG are also dreaming of winning the Champions League for the first time, but if they are to progress to the final for a second consecutive season, they will need to score at least twice at the Etihad.

City have not conceded more than once in a Champions League game all season as the centre-back partnership of Ruben Dias and John Stones has eradicated the sort of defensive lapses that have cost Guardiola’s men in previous years in this competition.

Stones admitted the English champions-elect have to remain wary of the “world class” talents of PSG star duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, but said City are confident of finally getting to the final

“I think (we are) quietly confident, we have to be. It is a big occasion for us as players and as a club, a chance to get into a Champions League final,” said Stones.

“We have got to go into it where we left off. We are really confident and excited for the challenge ahead.”

Mbappe is an injury doubt after sitting out Saturday’s 2-1 win over Lens due to a calf strain.

The French World Cup winner has travelled to Manchester with the rest of the PSG squad and Guardiola dismissed any suggestion he won’t be available.

“He is going to play,” added Guardiola. “I am looking forward to him playing, for the football and the game itself.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Manchester City Pep Guardiola psg semifinal UEFA Champions League
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City, psg, UEFA Champions League, semifinal,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary
I handle everything, says Babar after Malik criticises team management
I handle everything, says Babar after Malik criticises team management
Kings sign Guptill, Gladiators draft Russell for remaining PSL6 matches
Kings sign Guptill, Gladiators draft Russell for remaining PSL6 matches
Shoaib Akhtar praises ‘smart’ Fawad Alam after another Test century
Shoaib Akhtar praises ‘smart’ Fawad Alam after another Test century
First Test: Fawad’s unbeaten century extends Pakistan’s lead beyond 150
First Test: Fawad’s unbeaten century extends Pakistan’s lead beyond 150
Mohammad Rizwan moves into top 10 of ICC T20I rankings
Mohammad Rizwan moves into top 10 of ICC T20I rankings
First Test: Openers, bowlers put Pakistan on top against Zimbabwe
First Test: Openers, bowlers put Pakistan on top against Zimbabwe
Hasan, Fawad star as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first Test
Hasan, Fawad star as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first Test
Salman Butt questions management’s decision to ignore Shoaib Malik
Salman Butt questions management’s decision to ignore Shoaib Malik
Ramiz praises Fawad after scoring century in first Zimbabwe Test
Ramiz praises Fawad after scoring century in first Zimbabwe Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.