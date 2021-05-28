Friday, May 28, 2021  | 15 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Sports

Gladiators’ Naseem Shah rejoins bio-bubble

His return depends on fulfilment of bio-bubble SOPs

SAMAA | - Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Gladiators’ Naseem Shah rejoins bio-bubble

Photo: PCB

Quetta Gladiators have received a major boost ahead of the Pakistan Super League resumption as pacer Naseem Shah has been allowed to rejoin the bio-bubble.

The right-arm pacer was sent home on May 24 when he failed to produce a negative test at the time of arrival for two-day quarantine ahead of the departure to Abu Dhabi.

“Naseem Shah was granted permission to re-join the HBL PSL 6 bio-bubble,” said Pakistan Cricket Board in a statement.

Sarfaraz Ahmed among 25 yet to receive UAE visas: report

“Naseem’s return however is dependent on fulfilment of the Pakistan bio-bubble protocols which include testing negative within 48 hours prior to the integration in the bubble and subsequent isolation along with two repeat Covid-19 tests before boarding the next chartered flight which will leave from Pakistan,” added the statement.

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Anwar Ali will be missing the Abu Dhabi-leg of the competition.

The 33-year-old tested positive for coronavirus in the first round of testing conducted at a five-star hotel in Karachi on Monday.

abu dhabi Naseem Shah Pakistan psl6 Quetta Gladiators
 
RELATED STORIES

Naseem Shah, PSL6, Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, Quetta Gladiators,
 

