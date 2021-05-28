Gladiators’ Naseem Shah rejoins bio-bubble

Quetta Gladiators have received a major boost ahead of the Pakistan Super League resumption as pacer Naseem Shah has been allowed to rejoin the bio-bubble.

The right-arm pacer was sent home on May 24 when he failed to produce a negative test at the time of arrival for two-day quarantine ahead of the departure to Abu Dhabi.

“Naseem Shah was granted permission to re-join the HBL PSL 6 bio-bubble,” said Pakistan Cricket Board in a statement.

“Naseem’s return however is dependent on fulfilment of the Pakistan bio-bubble protocols which include testing negative within 48 hours prior to the integration in the bubble and subsequent isolation along with two repeat Covid-19 tests before boarding the next chartered flight which will leave from Pakistan,” added the statement.

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Anwar Ali will be missing the Abu Dhabi-leg of the competition.

The 33-year-old tested positive for coronavirus in the first round of testing conducted at a five-star hotel in Karachi on Monday.