HOME > Sports

Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6

The tournament is set to resume in June

Posted: May 29, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

After a series of hiccups and obstacles, the Pakistan Super League – it seems – is back on track as foreign players are eager to get on the field to showcase their talent.

For the UAE-leg, the cash-rich T20 tournament has attracted some renowned names of T20 cricket such as Andre Russell, Johnson Charles, Fidel Edwards, Martin Guptill, Usman Khawaja and all-rounder James Faulkner.

Russell, who will be playing for Quetta Gladiators, said that he is looking forward to play under former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

“I still have very fond memories of my first PSL with Islamabad United,” said Russell as quoted in the press release. “I still have some great friendships from my PSL experiences and I am really looking forward to join my new teammates at Quetta Gladiators and play under Sarfaraz Ahmed.”

“I have no doubts that the Purple Force will turn the tide and make its fans proud,” he added.

Australia all-rounder James Faulkner, who will be making his maiden PSL appearance, said that he is looking forward to share his experience with the team.  

“I am looking forward to my first appearance in the HBL Pakistan Super League,” said the 31-year-old. “Lahore Qalandars have a formidable squad with some outstanding Pakistan talent like Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi.”

“The first 14 matches of this season again unearthed some extraordinary youngsters and I am really looking forward to rub shoulders with them, learn from them and share my experiences with them,” he added.

Australia top-order batsman Usman Khawaja, who is also making his first PSL appearance said that he is happy to represent his birth city Islamabad United in the league.  

“The PSL 6 is continuing despite the hurdles and challenges it had to face recently, is an excellent news for fans and players alike,” he said. “These are extremely difficult times for so many and we understand things may not always run as smoothly as they normally do. But the event organisers have done a tremendous job to relocate the event and organise all the logistics in such a short time.”

 “In this background, I am excited to be a part of this league, happy to represent my city of birth and look forward to playing my part in the success of this league,” he added. “It is saddening that the event couldn’t be hosted in Pakistan but hopefully I will get another opportunity to play amongst all the fans who have stuck with Pakistani cricket through thick and thin.”

