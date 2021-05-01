Saturday, May 1, 2021  | 18 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

First Test: Pakistan look to build on 198-run lead

Visitors will resume first innings at 374-6 against Zimbabwe

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
First Test: Pakistan look to build on 198-run lead

Photo: PCB

Pakistan will be looking to further build on their first-innings lead of 198 when they will take the field on day three of the first Test against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday.

Middle-order batsman Fawad Alam will resume at 108 not out off 155 balls with the help of 16 fours whereas pacer Hasan Ali will start from his overnight score of 21 off 18 balls, which included a solitary six.

For the home team, pacer Donald Tripano was the most successful bowler as he claimed three wickets and gave away 89 runs in 23 overs.

England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary

On day two, Pakistan resumed at the score of 103 without loss and managed to add another 271 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Apart from Fawad, opener Inam Butt played a brilliant knock of 91 but fell short of scoring his maiden century.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fawad alam pakistan cricket zimbabwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Zimbabwe, PAK v ZIM, Cricket, First Test, Fawad Alam,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir opens up about retirement decision from international cricket
Mohammad Amir opens up about retirement decision from international cricket
Under Misbah, Pakistan team becoming a study in mediocrity
Under Misbah, Pakistan team becoming a study in mediocrity
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary
PSL 2021 replacement draft to take place next week: reports
PSL 2021 replacement draft to take place next week: reports
Dark day for Pakistan cricket: Ramiz Raja on Zimbabwe defeat
Dark day for Pakistan cricket: Ramiz Raja on Zimbabwe defeat
Zimbabwe defeat: Shoaib Malik calls for change in team management
Zimbabwe defeat: Shoaib Malik calls for change in team management
I handle everything, says Babar after Malik criticises team management
I handle everything, says Babar after Malik criticises team management
Rizwan, Hasan star as Pakistan clinch T20I series against Zimbabwe
Rizwan, Hasan star as Pakistan clinch T20I series against Zimbabwe
Coronavirus crisis: Ashwin, three Australian cricketers withdraw from IPL 2021
Coronavirus crisis: Ashwin, three Australian cricketers withdraw from IPL 2021
Kings sign Guptill, Gladiators draft Russell for remaining PSL6 matches
Kings sign Guptill, Gladiators draft Russell for remaining PSL6 matches
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.