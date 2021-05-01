First Test: Pakistan look to build on 198-run lead

Pakistan will be looking to further build on their first-innings lead of 198 when they will take the field on day three of the first Test against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday.

Middle-order batsman Fawad Alam will resume at 108 not out off 155 balls with the help of 16 fours whereas pacer Hasan Ali will start from his overnight score of 21 off 18 balls, which included a solitary six.

For the home team, pacer Donald Tripano was the most successful bowler as he claimed three wickets and gave away 89 runs in 23 overs.

On day two, Pakistan resumed at the score of 103 without loss and managed to add another 271 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Apart from Fawad, opener Inam Butt played a brilliant knock of 91 but fell short of scoring his maiden century.