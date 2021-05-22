Saturday, May 22, 2021  | 9 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

FIFA Congress confirms Pakistan’s suspension

President Infantino hopes that the suspension can be lifted soon

SAMAA | - Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
FIFA Congress confirms Pakistan’s suspension

Photo: FIFA

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Congress has officially confirmed the suspension of the Pakistan Football Federation.

The decision was announced by the football governing body after the 71st virtual FIFA Congress meeting on Friday.

In a statement FIFA said, “203 members out of the 207 attending voted in favour of the Bureau of the FIFA Council’s step to suspend Pakistan on April 7, 2021, for the third party’s interference.”

“Only one member association voted against it. The FIFA Congress also ratified the suspension of the Chadian Football Association,” it added.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed the hope that the suspension can be lifted soon. “Obviously, soon we hope we can lift the suspensions on the football associations.”

On March 27, 2021, the Football House building in Lahore was attacked by Ashfaq Shah and his group members.

As per the sources, the members of the group took over the PFF house, harassed the staff members there and took away the cheque books which halted all the activities of football in the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fifa FIFA Congress Pakistan ban pff PFF takeover
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
FIFA, FIFA Congress, Pakistan ban, PFF, PFF takeover,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir reveals reason behind retirement from international cricket
Mohammad Amir reveals reason behind retirement from international cricket
‘Top Pakistan cricketers want to settle in the US’
‘Top Pakistan cricketers want to settle in the US’
A look back at Anwar’s historic 194-run knock against India
A look back at Anwar’s historic 194-run knock against India
Wahab Riaz opens up on IPL, PSL comparison
Wahab Riaz opens up on IPL, PSL comparison
Zaheer Abbas reveals the reason behind Haider Ali’s poor form
Zaheer Abbas reveals the reason behind Haider Ali’s poor form
PCB to decide fate of remaining PSL 2021 on Thursday
PCB to decide fate of remaining PSL 2021 on Thursday
It’s too easy to win Pakistan cap these days: Amir
It’s too easy to win Pakistan cap these days: Amir
West Indies to host Pakistan for Test, T20I series
West Indies to host Pakistan for Test, T20I series
Left Pakistan cricket because of liking, disliking culture: Sami Aslam
Left Pakistan cricket because of liking, disliking culture: Sami Aslam
Razzaq asks Faheem to improve batting to become ‘proper all-rounder’
Razzaq asks Faheem to improve batting to become ‘proper all-rounder’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.