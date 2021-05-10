Monday, May 10, 2021  | 27 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Sports

Dominant Pakistan complete Test series sweep against Zimbabwe

Visitors registered an innings and 147 runs win in second fixture

Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Dominant Pakistan complete Test series sweep against Zimbabwe

Photo: PCB

Another dominating performance from the outset helped Pakistan in completing a Test series Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday.

The home team were bowled out for 147 runs in their second innings, adding just 11 to their overnight score.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Regis Chakabva was the star performer in the second innings for the hosts as he finished with score of 80 off 137 balls with the help of 13 fours and two sixes.

He was well-supported by captain Brendan Taylor who scored 49 off 31 balls, which included 10 boundaries.

Abid reveals how Numan helped him in scoring maiden double-century

For Pakistan, left-arm spinner Nauman Ali and left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi were the pick of the bowlers as they claimed five wickets each.

Earlier on Sunday, Hasan Ali’s outstanding bowling helped Pakistan in restricting the home team to a total of just 132.

The home side, who resumed their first innings at the score of 52-4 on day three in Harare, managed to add just 80 runs before being bowled out at the stroke of lunch.

Hasan was the standout performer as he claimed five wickets and gave 27 runs in 13 overs.

Pakistan, in their only innings in the match, declared just after the tea break on day two at the score of 510 for the loss of eight wickets.

Opener Abid Ali went back to the pavilion 215 not out off 407 balls with the help of 29 fours.

RELATED STORIES

