Despite poor start, Rizwan remains optimistic about Multan Sultans’ chances

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is still hopeful of Multan Sultans’ chances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The franchise has had a tough beginning to the campaign where they only managed to win one out of five matches.

Rizwan, while talking to Cricket Pakistan, admitted that the team collectively made some mistakes in the first-half of the tournament.

“Whenever such a gap comes, you talk to your players about what we could have done better,” he said. “We made several mistakes collectively as a team. I have had a chat with my players regarding where we lacked and hopefully we will try to improve in those areas and produce better results.”

The sixth edition of the T20 league was postponed indefinitely in March due to a coronavirus outbreak. As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the virus.

The PCB earlier announced that the remaining PSL6 matches will be played in Karachi from June 1 to June 20, 2021.

However, after the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to a coronavirus outbreak in neighbouring India, franchises asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to organise the remaining matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).