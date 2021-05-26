Wednesday, May 26, 2021  | 13 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Despite poor start, Rizwan remains optimistic about Multan Sultans’ chances

Franchise won one out of five matches in PSL 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Despite poor start, Rizwan remains optimistic about Multan Sultans’ chances

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is still hopeful of Multan Sultans’ chances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The franchise has had a tough beginning to the campaign where they only managed to win one out of five matches.

Rizwan, while talking to Cricket Pakistan, admitted that the team collectively made some mistakes in the first-half of the tournament.

“Whenever such a gap comes, you talk to your players about what we could have done better,” he said. “We made several mistakes collectively as a team. I have had a chat with my players regarding where we lacked and hopefully we will try to improve in those areas and produce better results.”

The sixth edition of the T20 league was postponed indefinitely in March due to a coronavirus outbreak. As many as seven players and staff members tested positive for the virus.

The PCB earlier announced that the remaining PSL6 matches will be played in Karachi from June 1 to June 20, 2021.

However, after the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to a coronavirus outbreak in neighbouring India, franchises asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to organise the remaining matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Mohammad Rizwan Multan Sultans pakistan super league PSL
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
After Junaid, Rehman speaks out against favouritism in Pakistan cricket
After Junaid, Rehman speaks out against favouritism in Pakistan cricket
‘Top Pakistan cricketers want to settle in the US’
‘Top Pakistan cricketers want to settle in the US’
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
A look back at Anwar’s historic 194-run knock against India
A look back at Anwar’s historic 194-run knock against India
PSL 2021 replacement draft: Franchises finalise squad for second-leg
PSL 2021 replacement draft: Franchises finalise squad for second-leg
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021
PCB to decide fate of remaining PSL 2021 on Thursday
PCB to decide fate of remaining PSL 2021 on Thursday
Barbados Tridents signs Mohammad Amir for CPL 2021
Barbados Tridents signs Mohammad Amir for CPL 2021
Babar will bounce back after Zimbabwe Test failure: Yousuf
Babar will bounce back after Zimbabwe Test failure: Yousuf
Bangladesh name squad for Sri Lanka ODIs
Bangladesh name squad for Sri Lanka ODIs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.