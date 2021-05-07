Debutant Tabish Khan hopeful of living ‘up to expectations’

Pacer Tabish Khan is optimistic about living up to the expectations after making his much-awaited debut for Pakistan Test cricket.

The 36-year-old, who has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket for over a decade, has been given the Test cap in the second match against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday.

While speaking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Tabish expressed excitement after becoming the 245th player to represent Pakistan in Test cricket.

“I don’t have words to express my happiness,” said Tabish after receiving his Test cap. “I will try my best to live up to the expectations and will try to give my 110 percent especially when I have waited so long for this moment,”

“It is a dream of every cricketer back home to represent Pakistan, especially in Test cricket. It has been a long journey but finally my dream has become a reality.”

The right-arm pacer has played 137 Frist-Class matches in his career where he has managed to claim 598 wickets at an average of 24.29, which include 38 five-wicket and seven 10-wicket hauls.