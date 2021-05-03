Monday, May 3, 2021  | 20 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Debutant Jayawickrama stars as Sri Lanka clinch series against Bangladesh

Hosts register 200-run win in second Test

SAMAA | - Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Debutant Jayawickrama stars as Sri Lanka clinch series against Bangladesh

Photo Courtesy: ICC/ Twitter

Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama enjoyed a dream debut as he claimed 11 wickets to seal a 209-run victory over Bangladesh in the second Test at Pallekele on Monday.

Chasing a daunting 437 to win, Bangladesh were dismissed for 227 in the first session of the final day after resuming at 177-5 as Sri Lanka wrapped up the match, and the series 1-0, after 90 minutes of play.

The 22-year-old left-armer Jayawickrama was named player of the match after claiming 11-178 on his first Test appearance as he added five second-innings wickets to his six in the first.

Off-spinner Ramesh Mendis dismissed four batsmen as all 10 Bangladesh second-innings wickets were taken by slow bowlers. 

Jayawickrama struck in the third over on Monday, taking his ninth wicket of the match when he trapped Liton Das lbw with a ball that went straight on and setting a Sri Lankan record for a Test debutant, surpassing Akila Dananjaya’s 8-44 against the same opposition in Dhaka in 2018.

Mendis was replaced after a 15-over spell during which he took two wickets and the bowling change worked immediately as part-time spinner Dhananjaya de Silva struck with his second delivery. 

Taijul Islam, on two, attempted a late cut, but only managed to edge it to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

Mendis returned to have Taskin Ahmed caught by Dimuth Karunaratne off a top edge as the fielder moved to his left from cover point.

Jayawickrama then mopped up the tail. Mehidy Hasan fell first to take the young bowler’s match haul into double figures, before Jayawickrama sealed the Test and the series three balls later when he trapped Abu Jayed leg before.

Jayawickrama is the 16th Test cricketer to take 10 wickets or more on debut but only the second this century after Australia’s Jason Krejza, who took 12 wickets against India at Nagpur in 2008.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne was named player of the two-match series for scoring 428 runs in three innings.

The first Test was drawn after an avalanche of runs, the two sides scoring 1,289 for the loss of just 17 wickets over the five days.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bangladesh Cricket Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir opens up about retirement decision from international cricket
Mohammad Amir opens up about retirement decision from international cricket
Under Misbah, Pakistan team becoming a study in mediocrity
Under Misbah, Pakistan team becoming a study in mediocrity
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary
I handle everything, says Babar after Malik criticises team management
I handle everything, says Babar after Malik criticises team management
Coronavirus crisis: Ashwin, three Australian cricketers withdraw from IPL 2021
Coronavirus crisis: Ashwin, three Australian cricketers withdraw from IPL 2021
Kings sign Guptill, Gladiators draft Russell for remaining PSL6 matches
Kings sign Guptill, Gladiators draft Russell for remaining PSL6 matches
Shoaib Akhtar praises ‘smart’ Fawad Alam after another Test century
Shoaib Akhtar praises ‘smart’ Fawad Alam after another Test century
First Test: Fawad’s unbeaten century extends Pakistan’s lead beyond 150
First Test: Fawad’s unbeaten century extends Pakistan’s lead beyond 150
Mohammad Rizwan moves into top 10 of ICC T20I rankings
Mohammad Rizwan moves into top 10 of ICC T20I rankings
First Test: Openers, bowlers put Pakistan on top against Zimbabwe
First Test: Openers, bowlers put Pakistan on top against Zimbabwe
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.