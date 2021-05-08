Saturday, May 8, 2021  | 25 Ramadhan, 1442
Day two: Pakistan eye big first innings total against Zimbabwe

Visitors to resume from overnight score of 268-4

Posted: May 8, 2021
Photo: PCB

Pakistan will be looking to post a big first innings total in the second Test against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday. 

The visitors will resume their first innings at their overnight score of 268-4 on the second day with opener Abid Ali not out on 118 off 246 balls with the help of 17 fours whereas night watchman Sajid Khan is unbeaten on one off 15 balls.

UAE ‘preferred venue’ for remaining PSL 2021 matches, confirms PCB

Earlier, after opting to bat first, the visitors were cruising on day one at the score of 248 when Azhar Ali (124 off 240 balls with the help of 17 fours and one six) departed after a mammoth 236-run partnership for the second-wicket with Abid.

The visitors went on to lose captain Babar Azam and last match’s centurion Fawad Alam before the close of play

Pacer Blessing Muzarabani was the destructer in the final session of the play by claiming all three wickets.

