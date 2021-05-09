Sunday, May 9, 2021  | 26 Ramadhan, 1442
Day three: Pakistan eye series win against lackluster Zimbabwe

Hosts to resume their first-innings at 52-4, trailing by 458

Posted: May 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Day three: Pakistan eye series win against lackluster Zimbabwe

Photo: PCB

Pakistan will be looking to complete a thumping series win when they will take the field on day three of the second Test against Zimbabwe.

The home team were reduced to just 52-4 at the end of the second day’s play in Harare on Saturday, trailing the visitors by c runs in the first innings.

Regis Chakabva was not out on 28 off 71 balls with the help of four fours whereas Tendai Chisoro was one not out off 19 balls.

For the Green Caps, pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali and off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed a wicket each.

Second Test: Azhar Ali admits playing under pressure against Zimbabwe

Earlier, Pakistan declared their first innings just after the tea break at the score of 510 for the loss of eight wickets.

Opener Abid Ali went back to the pavilion 215 not out off 407 balls with the help of 29 fours.

For the home team, pacer Blessing Muzarabani was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed three wickets.

