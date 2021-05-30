Sunday, May 30, 2021  | 17 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Football

Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne major doubt for Euro 2020

Midfielder suffered double fracture in Champions League final

SAMAA | - Posted: May 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Kevin De Bruyne is a major doubt for Belgium’s Euro 2020 campaign after suffering two facial fractures in Manchester City’s Champions League final defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

De Bruyne was helped off the field in tears after colliding with Antonio Rudiger on the hour mark in Porto.

The midfielder’s left eye immediately appeared swollen.

Without his creativity, Chelsea comfortably held out for a 1-0 win to keep City waiting for Champions League glory.

“Just got back from the hospital,” De Bruyne posted on his Twitter account on Sunday. “My diagnosis is acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back.”

Belgium’s first match of the Euro is in 11 days’ time against Russia in Saint Petersburg.

Roberto Martinez’s team then face Denmark and Finland in what should be a comfortable group for the number one ranked side in the world.

FaceBook WhatsApp
belgium champions league chelsea Euro 2020 Football Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Retirement controversy: Shoaib Akhtar asks Mohammad Amir to ‘grow up’
Retirement controversy: Shoaib Akhtar asks Mohammad Amir to ‘grow up’
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021
Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021
Guptill looking forward to batting with 'world-class Babar'
Guptill looking forward to batting with ‘world-class Babar’
Barbados Tridents signs Mohammad Amir for CPL 2021
Barbados Tridents signs Mohammad Amir for CPL 2021
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
Foreign T20 stars ready to light up PSL6
No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi
No clearance: Sarfaraz, 10 others miss flight for Abu Dhabi
Sammy reveals how foreign players’ perspective change about Pakistan’s security
Sammy reveals how foreign players’ perspective change about Pakistan’s security
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6
Sarfaraz reveals reason behind changing his batting position during PSL6
PSL 2021: Players, broadcast crew begin quarantine for Abu Dhabi-leg
PSL 2021: Players, broadcast crew begin quarantine for Abu Dhabi-leg
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.