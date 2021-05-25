Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Barbados Tridents signs Mohammad Amir for CPL 2021

Development was announced on Twitter on Tuesday

Posted: May 25, 2021
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Barbados Tridents has signed star left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021.

The development was announced by the league on Twitter on Tuesday.

It will be the first time when Amir will take part in the CPL which is set to be organised in August later this year.

The left-armer has already announced his retirement from international cricket after having differences with the current Pakistan team management.

Amir has represented the Men-in-Green in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is in his career where he managed to claim 259 wickets, which included five five-wicket hauls.

In T20 cricket, the Karachi Kings pacer has played in 190 matches where he managed to claim 220 wickets at an average of 22.50, which included two five-wicket hauls.

Caribbean Premier League Cricket Mohammad Amir
 
