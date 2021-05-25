Barbados Tridents signs Mohammad Amir for CPL 2021

Development was announced on Twitter on Tuesday
Barbados Tridents has signed star left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021.
The development was announced by the league on Twitter on Tuesday.
BREAKING NEWS – The @BIMTridents have signed @iamamirofficial for CPL 2021 🇵🇰 Read more on team signings here ➡️ https://t.co/GxFCubLo8r #CPL21 #CPLDraft #MohammadAmir #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/Led7GorTo2— CPL T20 (@CPL) May 25, 2021
It will be the first time when Amir will take part in the CPL which is set to be organised in August later this year.
The left-armer has already announced his retirement from international cricket after having differences with the current Pakistan team management.
Amir has represented the Men-in-Green in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is in his career where he managed to claim 259 wickets, which included five five-wicket hauls.
In T20 cricket, the Karachi Kings pacer has played in 190 matches where he managed to claim 220 wickets at an average of 22.50, which included two five-wicket hauls.