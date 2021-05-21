Friday, May 21, 2021  | 8 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
Sports

Babar will bounce back after Zimbabwe Test failure: Yousuf

The right-hander only scored two runs in the series

SAMAA
Posted: May 21, 2021
Photo: AFP

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf believes captain Babar Azam will bounce back in the upcoming Test series after his failure with the bat against Zimbabwe.

The prolific batsman failed to make an impact in the recently concluded two-match Test series against the side from Africa, where he only scored two runs in two innings.

Yousuf, while talking to Cricket Pakistan, was unfazed with Babar’s lack of runs in Test cricket and said that being out of form is part of the game.

“Sometimes it happens in cricket when you are playing cricket on a regular basis, you get some innings where you don’t score a lot of runs,” said the 46-year-old. “This does not mean that there is a problem. It is a part of the game. Being in and out of form is just part of it.”

The former captain was also in awe of Babar’s hard work and believes that the latter will be back to his best in the upcoming series. “His drills and practices are phenomenal so he will definitely score in the next series,” he added. “The practice he does is really hard which pays off on the ground.”

