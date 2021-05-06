Thursday, May 6, 2021  | 23 Ramadhan, 1442
Babar Azam names 13-member squad for second Zimbabwe Test

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0

Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Babar Azam names 13-member squad for second Zimbabwe Test

Photo: AFP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam revealed the players who will play the second Test against Zimbabwe starting on May 7 in Harare.

The Men-in-Green retained 11 players, who featured in the first Test, along with uncapped pacers Tabish Khan and Haris Rauf.

While speaking to media in a virtual conference, Babar revealed that the final playing XI will be decided after assessing the pitch. “We would like to continue with the winning combination in the second Test, however, the final decision will be made ahead of the game after assessing the weather and pitch,” said Babar.

Junaid Khan reveals why Shaheen Afridi has not been resting

Moreover, the Pakistan captain said, “We have momentum with us and we would like to carry it forward.”

The Karachi Kings opener also praised bowlers and batsmen for their impressive show in the first Test which the visitors won by an innings and 116 runs.

Squad

Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Tabish Khan, Nauman Ali, Sajid khan and Haris Rauf.

Babar Azam Cricket PAK V ZIM zimbabwe
 
