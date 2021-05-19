Wednesday, May 19, 2021  | 6 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Babar Azam lacks influence in team selection: Shoaib Malik

Says captain alone should make the final decision

Posted: May 19, 2021
Photo: AFP

Former captain and all-rounder Shoaib Malik has said that Pakistan captain Babar Azam lacks influence in team selection.

Malik said there were many cricketers Babar wanted to have in the squad selected [for Zimbabwe]. He was talking to Waseem Badami on his show 11th Hour aired on Eid.

“He wanted Imam, Haris, Imad, Amir, Wahab, but they are not part of the squad,” he said. “So from what I know of Babar, these players would fit in the team combination he had in mind.”

PCB shifts remaining PSL6 matches to UAE: report

Malik said that Babar was like a younger brother to him. He said they had played a lot of cricket together and he was very well aware of Babar’s nature. “So when he does make decisions, I would know that straight away, and I wouldn’t make any statements about it.”

The Peshawar Zalmi all-rounder thinks that the captain should have the final say in who should be included in the team. “Look there is nothing wrong with advice, everyone has their own opinions but the final decision on the selection of the side should be of the captain alone because it’s the captain who will fight it out on the ground.”

Zimbabwe defeat: Shoaib Malik calls for change in team management

The 39-year-old also clarified his tweet calling for separate coaches for limited-over and Test cricket.

“I am not against anyone, but I have played for so many years for Pakistan so I can put forward my suggestions to say that this is how I feel things can improve,” he said. “If you have a white-ball coach who is an international (overseas) then that would be much better for us.”

Malik said this is because such coaches can understand the psyche of players a lot better. “Our coaches don’t always want the best for the players due to ego issues, they may be worried that a certain player’s record could come close or become better than you (as a coach).”

