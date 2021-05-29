Saturday, May 29, 2021  | 16 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Sports

Aisam, Marach suffer defeat in Parma Challenger men’s doubles final

They were sent packing following a straight-set defeat

Posted: May 29, 2021
Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The team of Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq and Oliver Marach from Austria suffered a defeat in the final of the Parma Challenger men’s doubles event.

The Pakistan-Austria duo were sent packing by the team of Simone Bolelli from Italy and Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez following a two-set defeat.

They lost both sets with the same score 6-3 and 6-3.

Earlier, Aisam and Marach had triumphed over the Poland’s Romain Arneodo and Benoît Paire from France by 6-3 and 6-2 in the last-four to book their spot in the grand finale.

Aisam-ul-Haq final Marach Parma Challenger men's doubles
 
