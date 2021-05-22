Saturday, May 22, 2021  | 9 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Sports

After Junaid, Rehman speaks out against favouritism in Pakistan cricket

Says they don't rest until player is out of the team

Posted: May 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
After Junaid, Rehman speaks out against favouritism in Pakistan cricket

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan left-arm orthodox spinner Abdur Rehman has backed the statement made by the out of favour pacer Junaid Khan that favouritism exists in the team.

Junaid in an interview with Cricket Pakistan earlier in the month had alleged that the player needs to be in the good books of the captain and the team management to probably get a proper run in the national team.

While speaking to the website, Rehman made an astonishing revelation that the coach or captain does not rest until the player they dislike is out from the team.

Babar will bounce back after Zimbabwe Test failure: Yousuf

“He [Junaid Khan] was very accurate,” said the 41-year-old. “They start hating the player. They don’t see how important a player is for Pakistan. They don’t look at performances or anything else then. All his previous performances or his career is forgotten and attempts are made to get the player out of the side.”

“Whoever it is, until the player is out of the side, the person who doesn’t like him won’t be at peace,” he added.

Moreover, he said that being in the good books of the captain has benefits and drawbacks. “When you are on good terms with the captain then the coach gets angry. A lot depends on the likes or dislikes of those involved.”

“If the coach likes you then the captain won’t,” he added. “Then one tries to take the player out because either he doesn’t like him or the player in question doesn’t spend time with him.

Abdur Rehman Cricket Junaid Khan. Pakistan
 
