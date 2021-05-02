Sunday, May 2, 2021  | 19 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Football

After beating Crystal Palace: Guardiola turns focus on PSG clash

Citizens are a win away from securing Premier League title

SAMAA | - Posted: May 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
After beating Crystal Palace: Guardiola turns focus on PSG clash

Photo Courtesy: Manchester City/ Twitter

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that his players will do all they can to secure their place for the first time in the final of the Champions League after yet another victory in the Premier League.

The Citizens are now on the brink of clinching the league title after a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side moved 13 points clear at the top thanks to second-half goals from Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres at Selhurst Park.

City will be crowned English champions for the third time in four seasons if second-placed Manchester United lose at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

If United avoid defeat, City can seal the title with a victory against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium next Saturday.

City, who surrendered the title to Liverpool last season, overcame a mediocre first half with two goals in 84 seconds.

Aguero, making only his sixth league start of an injury-plagued season, broke the deadlock in the 57th minute when he ran onto Benjamin Mendy’s long pass and slammed a half-volley into the roof of the net from 10 yards.

It was only his fourth goal of what club record scorer Aguero has announced will be his final season with City.

Spanish forward Torres gave a glimpse of his potential when he fired home from the edge of the area in the 59th minute.

City’s 11th successive away victory in the Premier League equalled the English top-flight record.

They were languishing in 14th place in late November.

City have already won the League Cup this season and could also add the Champions League to their haul.

On Tuesday, City will attempt to reach their first Champions League final when they defend a 2-1 lead in the semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

“We can start to think about it and put it in the fridge. The Premier League is already there, it is in our hands. We need one more victory,” Guardiola said. “I’m absolutely delighted with that after the Champions League. We could not play with much rhythm. We struggled a little bit but in the second half we deserved it. I will check on the Liverpool game. It’s in our hands and now we will give everything to beat PSG.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
crystal palace Football Manchester City Premier League
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir opens up about retirement decision from international cricket
Mohammad Amir opens up about retirement decision from international cricket
Under Misbah, Pakistan team becoming a study in mediocrity
Under Misbah, Pakistan team becoming a study in mediocrity
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary
England to play Tests in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhary
PSL 2021 replacement draft to take place next week: reports
PSL 2021 replacement draft to take place next week: reports
I handle everything, says Babar after Malik criticises team management
I handle everything, says Babar after Malik criticises team management
Rizwan, Hasan star as Pakistan clinch T20I series against Zimbabwe
Rizwan, Hasan star as Pakistan clinch T20I series against Zimbabwe
Coronavirus crisis: Ashwin, three Australian cricketers withdraw from IPL 2021
Coronavirus crisis: Ashwin, three Australian cricketers withdraw from IPL 2021
Kings sign Guptill, Gladiators draft Russell for remaining PSL6 matches
Kings sign Guptill, Gladiators draft Russell for remaining PSL6 matches
First Test: Fawad’s unbeaten century extends Pakistan’s lead beyond 150
First Test: Fawad’s unbeaten century extends Pakistan’s lead beyond 150
Mohammad Rizwan moves into top 10 of ICC T20I rankings
Mohammad Rizwan moves into top 10 of ICC T20I rankings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.