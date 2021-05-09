Sunday, May 9, 2021  | 26 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Sports

Abid reveals how Numan helped him in scoring maiden double-century

Right-hander scored unbeaten 215 in first innings against Zimbabwe

Posted: May 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Abid reveals how Numan helped him in scoring maiden double-century

Photo: PCB

Pakistan opening batsman Abid Ali has given credit to Nauman Ali for helping him in completing his maiden double-century in Test cricket.

The duo was involved in a 169-run partnership for the eighth wicket where Abid went on to register his highest score in the five-day format for the Green Caps of 215 not out.

While talking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the 33-year-old credited his partner in achieving the milestone.

“I was confused, especially when [Mohammad] Rizwan got out,” he said. “But Nauman came in and gave me the confidence to carry on. He kept on pushing me to complete my double ton. Thankfully I completed my double century. At the same moment I am a bit sad as Nauman fell for 97, he did not get to complete his maiden century.”

Day three: Five-star Hasan pushes Pakistan closer to series win

Talking about his mindset before the innings, Abid revealed that the plan was to occupy the crease for as long as possible. 

“The plan was to go deep once I settled in,” he said. “I was lacking a big score for a while now. During that time I worked with coaches at the National High Performance Centure to overcome the issue, thankfully it paid off.”

RELATED STORIES

