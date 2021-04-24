Saturday, April 24, 2021  | 11 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Zimbabwe defeat: Shoaib Malik calls for change in team management

says Babar, chief selector need to call the shots

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Zimbabwe defeat: Shoaib Malik calls for change in team management

Photo: AFP

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has called for a change in the team management setup following an embarrassing 19-run defeat against Zimbabwe.

The Men-in-Green are under fire after their below-par batting performance against a lower-ranked team.

“In my opinion, we need an international white-ball coach who understands cricket inside out and grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for coming time,” said the former captain in a tweet.

Dark day for Pakistan cricket: Ramiz Raja on Zimbabwe defeat

The 39-year-old also criticised the team management for their biased selection. “When your management relies on likes and dislikes especially when your cricket is just in surviving mode, then what else do expect as a nation? On top of that, when you don’t let your captain take decisions this is bound to happen,” he said.

Moreover, the Peshawar Zalmi all-rounder called that skipper Babar Azam and Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim should be taking all the decisions.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket pakistan cricket shoaib malik
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Shoaib Malik, Pakistan, Cricket, PAK v ZIM, Misbah ul Haq
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Waqar Younis to miss Zimbabwe tour
Waqar Younis to miss Zimbabwe tour
Babar reveals how Kohli’s advice helped in batting improvement
Babar reveals how Kohli’s advice helped in batting improvement
Mohammad Rizwan reveals reason behind successful return to Pakistan team
Mohammad Rizwan reveals reason behind successful return to Pakistan team
Selecting only young players in T20I, ODI not correct: Younis
Selecting only young players in T20I, ODI not correct: Younis
Rizwan, Usman star as Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Rizwan, Usman star as Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Misbah hints at playing youngsters in Zimbabwe T20Is
Misbah hints at playing youngsters in Zimbabwe T20Is
Younis Khan backs ‘future star’ Haider Ali after consistent failures
Younis Khan backs ‘future star’ Haider Ali after consistent failures
Luke Jongwe stars as Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in second T20I
Luke Jongwe stars as Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in second T20I
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about claims regarding Asif Ali’s unjustified selection
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about claims regarding Asif Ali’s unjustified selection
Shaheen Afridi likely to be rested for Zimbabwe T20Is: reports
Shaheen Afridi likely to be rested for Zimbabwe T20Is: reports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.