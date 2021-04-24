Zimbabwe defeat: Shoaib Malik calls for change in team management

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has called for a change in the team management setup following an embarrassing 19-run defeat against Zimbabwe.

The Men-in-Green are under fire after their below-par batting performance against a lower-ranked team.

– Unacquainted decision makers need to take a step back; Babar & chief selector need to call the shots. In my opinion we need an international white ball coach who understands cricket inside out & grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for coming time… — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) April 23, 2021

“In my opinion, we need an international white-ball coach who understands cricket inside out and grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for coming time,” said the former captain in a tweet.

The 39-year-old also criticised the team management for their biased selection. “When your management relies on likes and dislikes especially when your cricket is just in surviving mode, then what else do expect as a nation? On top of that, when you don’t let your captain take decisions this is bound to happen,” he said.

Moreover, the Peshawar Zalmi all-rounder called that skipper Babar Azam and Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim should be taking all the decisions.