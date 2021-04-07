Wednesday, April 7, 2021  | 23 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Football

Zidane ‘delighted’ as Vinicius stars in thumping win against Liverpool

Real Madrid defeated the Reds 3-1 in UCL quarterfinals first-leg

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Zidane ‘delighted’ as Vinicius stars in thumping win against Liverpool

Vinicius celebrates against Zinedine Zidane. Photo: AFP

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane praised the young forward Vinicius Junior for rising to the big occasion after the 20-year-old scored twice against Liverpool in the first-leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Los Blancos eventually went on to win the game 3-1 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid.

“I’m delighted for him,” he said as quoted by Daily Mail. “We are seeing some fantastic stuff from him right now. We know how good he can be when he gets into space, as he showed with the first goal, which was fantastic.

“I’m happy because he needed to score, just like Marco Asensio or Karim Benzema need to score. He’s playing well. When a player scores one goal, he has extra energy.”

The Brazil international joined the Madrid-based outfit in 2018 from Flamengo for a reported transfer fee of €45 million.

Since then, the 20-year-old has represented the 13-time European champions in 106 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 14 times and provided 22 assists as well.

FaceBook WhatsApp
champions league Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Champions League, UEFA, Zidane, Vinicius Junior
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Was De Kock guilty of fake fielding?
Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Was De Kock guilty of fake fielding?
Zaman’s masterclass in vain as South Africa clinch second ODI
Zaman’s masterclass in vain as South Africa clinch second ODI
Babar, Imam star Pakistan down South Africa in first ODI
Babar, Imam star Pakistan down South Africa in first ODI
Pakistan to make changes for third South Africa ODI: reports
Pakistan to make changes for third South Africa ODI: reports
Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Ahead of third ODI: Pakistan’s performance historically in series deciders
Ahead of third ODI: Pakistan’s performance historically in series deciders
On this day in 1978: Pakistan ruled the hockey world
On this day in 1978: Pakistan ruled the hockey world
FIFA suspends Pakistan’s membership following hostile PFF takeover
FIFA suspends Pakistan’s membership following hostile PFF takeover
Babar, Misbah hail Fakhar Zaman’s ‘one of the best’ knock
Babar, Misbah hail Fakhar Zaman’s ‘one of the best’ knock
Danish Aziz vows to ‘live up to the expectations’
Danish Aziz vows to ‘live up to the expectations’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.