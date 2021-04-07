Zidane ‘delighted’ as Vinicius stars in thumping win against Liverpool

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane praised the young forward Vinicius Junior for rising to the big occasion after the 20-year-old scored twice against Liverpool in the first-leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Los Blancos eventually went on to win the game 3-1 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid.

“I’m delighted for him,” he said as quoted by Daily Mail. “We are seeing some fantastic stuff from him right now. We know how good he can be when he gets into space, as he showed with the first goal, which was fantastic.

“I’m happy because he needed to score, just like Marco Asensio or Karim Benzema need to score. He’s playing well. When a player scores one goal, he has extra energy.”

The Brazil international joined the Madrid-based outfit in 2018 from Flamengo for a reported transfer fee of €45 million.

Since then, the 20-year-old has represented the 13-time European champions in 106 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 14 times and provided 22 assists as well.