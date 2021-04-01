Thursday, April 1, 2021  | 17 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Football

World Cup qualifier: Germany suffer shocking defeat against North Macedonia

Home side lost a World Cup qualifier in 20 years

Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
World Cup qualifier: Germany suffer shocking defeat against North Macedonia

Germany’s midfielder Emre Can (centre), Germany’s midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (left) and Germany’s goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen react after conceding a goal against North Macedonia [Ina Fassbender. Photo: AFP

Germany lost a World Cup qualifying game for the first time in 20 years on Wednesday as the five-time champions suffered a shocking 2-1 home defeat against North Macedonia.

Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas secured a famous victory for North Macedonia in Duisburg, scoring five minutes from time to give his country a second win from three Group J matches.

Veteran striker Goran Pandev, 37, put the visitors in front just before half-time but Ilkay Gundogan levelled from the spot after Leroy Sane was fouled in the area.

Timo Werner missed a glorious chance after coming off the bench, and Elmas condemned the four-time world champions to a first defeat in qualifying for the global showpiece since 2001 when he steered in a cut-back from Arijan Ademi.

“I don’t know how to explain it. It’s not easy to do. We knew that we couldn’t underestimate the opponent and I don’t think we did that. We just weren’t good enough,” said Gundogan.

“It’s not quite sunk in yet. This is a victory for the whole nation,” said North Macedonia coach Igor Angelovski, whose side will make their European Championship debut this summer.

Germany are level alongside North Macedonia in a section led surprisingly by Armenia, who won for the third time in as many games thanks to two late goals in a 3-2 victory over Romania.

FIFA World Cup 2022
 
