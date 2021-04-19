Monday, April 19, 2021  | 6 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Sports

Waqar Younis to miss Zimbabwe tour

Pakistan bowling coach will travel to Australia due to wife’s surgery

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has decided to leave the tour of Zimbabwe in order to travel to Australia to be with his wife who is set for a surgery.

The 49-year-old is currently in Zimbabwe with the Men-in-Green who are schedule to play three T20Is and two Tests against the hosts staring from April 21.

Significant blow for Pakistan team ahead of the T20I and Test series

The development was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release on Monday afternoon which stated that Waqar will be leaving for Australia later in the day.

The surgery is schedule to take place after Ramzan. However, the former Pakistan captain is leaving early as he has to go through a mandatory 14-day quarantine, as per the protocols imposed by the government in Australia in order to control the coronavirus crisis.

