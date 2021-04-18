Sunday, April 18, 2021  | 5 Ramadhan, 1442
Cricket

Posted: Apr 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Waqar ‘pleased’ with bowling performance on South Africa tour

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Bowling coach Waqar Younis has brushed aside the narrative that Pakistan defeated a second-string South Africa team in the recently concluded tour.

The Men-in-Green came out on top in both the three-match ODIs and four-match T20I series against the Proteas.

While talking in a virtual press conference ahead of departing for Zimbabwe on Saturday, Waqar emphasised that Pakistan defeated the best available Proteas’ team and that he was very ‘pleased’ with the overall bowling performance.

“I think beating South Africa in South Africa in both the ODI and T20I series is a big achievement,” he said. “I am very pleased with the overall bowling performance where the bowlers took the responsibility and showcased their talent. That is a very good sign ahead of tours like West Indies, England and the upcoming World Cups.

“I think it is unjustified that we undermine our team’s achievement by saying that we defeated a weaken South Africa team. That is not correct in my opinion. We defeat their best available team and it is not our fault that some of their players left for some reason. “

‘Critics are good’

The 49-year-old was heavily criticised alongside head coach Misbah-ul-Haq after Pakistan had a horrid time in New Zealand. However, he believes that criticism helped him in getting better at his job.

“I don’t think that criticism is bad to be honest,” said Waqar. “I think critics are always good and because of them, I had a chance to look at where I can getter and how I can get better which is a really good thing.”

Cricket Pakistan South Africa waqar younis
 
