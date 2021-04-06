Tuesday, April 6, 2021  | 22 Shaaban, 1442
Real’s Varane tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Liverpool tie

First leg of last-eight clash to be played on Tuesday

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Raphael Varane tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, Real Madrid said, leaving the team facing a crisis in defence ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool.

The highly anticipated game will be played at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Tuesday.

Los Blancos have posted in a statement on their official website stating: “Real Madrid CF informs that our player Raphael Varane has given a positive result in the Covid-19 test that has been carried out this morning.”

Madrid were already without their captain Sergio Ramos who suffered an injury while on international duty for Spain.

The development means that and Eder Militao are the only fit central defenders left in Zinedine Zidane’s squad for the first-leg against Liverpool in the Spanish capital.

MOST READ
