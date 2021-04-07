Usman eager to replicate ‘fine form’ for Pakistan in ODIs

Leg-spinner Usman Qadir has said that he will try his best to perform like he has been doing in the T20Is for Pakistan.

The leggie has been selected in the Men-in-Green’s ODI side for the first time during the third fixture against South Africa.

In a video released by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Usman expressed excitement after being given the ODI cap.

“First of all, I am very happy for making my ODI debut,” he said. “I am from cricketing family and my dream is finally coming true. I have put in a lot of hard work to be here, played all the domestic cricket, whether it is U16 or U19, I did it all. I have been in fine form, will try to replicate that in today’s game.”

Usman has represented Pakistan in six T20Is already where he has managed to claim 12 wickets.