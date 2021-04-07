Wednesday, April 7, 2021  | 23 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Usman eager to replicate ‘fine form’ for Pakistan in ODIs

Leg-spinner makes his debut in 50-over format on Wednesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Usman eager to replicate ‘fine form’ for Pakistan in ODIs

Photo: PCB

Leg-spinner Usman Qadir has said that he will try his best to perform like he has been doing in the T20Is for Pakistan.

The leggie has been selected in the Men-in-Green’s ODI side for the first time during the third fixture against South Africa.

In a video released by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Usman expressed excitement after being given the ODI cap.

“First of all, I am very happy for making my ODI debut,” he said. “I am from cricketing family and my dream is finally coming true. I have put in a lot of hard work to be here, played all the domestic cricket, whether it is U16 or U19, I did it all. I have been in fine form, will try to replicate that in today’s game.”

Usman has represented Pakistan in six T20Is already where he has managed to claim 12 wickets.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan South Africa usman qadir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Usman Qadir, Pakistan, PAK v SA, cricket, Third ODI,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Was De Kock guilty of fake fielding?
Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Was De Kock guilty of fake fielding?
Zaman’s masterclass in vain as South Africa clinch second ODI
Zaman’s masterclass in vain as South Africa clinch second ODI
Pakistan to make changes for third South Africa ODI: reports
Pakistan to make changes for third South Africa ODI: reports
Babar, Imam star Pakistan down South Africa in first ODI
Babar, Imam star Pakistan down South Africa in first ODI
Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
De Kock guilty of ‘deception’ in Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Pollock
De Kock guilty of ‘deception’ in Fakhar Zaman’s runout: Pollock
FIFA suspends Pakistan’s membership following hostile PFF takeover
FIFA suspends Pakistan’s membership following hostile PFF takeover
Ahead of third ODI: Pakistan’s performance historically in series deciders
Ahead of third ODI: Pakistan’s performance historically in series deciders
Third ODI: Dominant Pakistan down South Africa to clinch series
Third ODI: Dominant Pakistan down South Africa to clinch series
On this day in 1978: Pakistan ruled the hockey world
On this day in 1978: Pakistan ruled the hockey world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.