Tottenham Hotspur sack manager Jose Mourinho

English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Jose Mourinho, just days before a final of the EFL Cup.

The development was confirmed by the North London-based outfit in a statement which reads: “Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties. Ryan Mason will take first team training today and a further update will follow in due course.”

The decision is a surprising one considering the fact that Spurs are just five points off the top-four with seven more matches to go whereas they are also set to face Manchester City in the final of the EFL Cup this weekend.

The 58-year-old joined the club in November 2019 when he replaced Mauricio Pochettino who was sacked after a series of poor performances.

In his first campaign, he took Tottenham from 14th in the Premier League to finish sixth — securing Europa League qualification. They were knocked out of the Champions League in the last-16 stage by RB Leipzig.