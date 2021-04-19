Monday, April 19, 2021  | 6 Ramadhan, 1442
Sports

Tottenham Hotspur sack manager Jose Mourinho

Development was announced by North London-based club on Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Tottenham Hotspur sack manager Jose Mourinho

Photo: AFP

English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Jose Mourinho, just days before a final of the EFL Cup.

The development was confirmed by the North London-based outfit in a statement which reads: “Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties. Ryan Mason will take first team training today and a further update will follow in due course.”

The decision is a surprising one considering the fact that Spurs are just five points off the top-four with seven more matches to go whereas they are also set to face Manchester City in the final of the EFL Cup this weekend.

Disputed European Super League announced despite UEFA threat

The 58-year-old joined the club in November 2019 when he replaced Mauricio Pochettino who was sacked after a series of poor performances.

In his first campaign, he took Tottenham from 14th in the Premier League to finish sixth — securing Europa League qualification.  They were knocked out of the Champions League in the last-16 stage by RB Leipzig.

