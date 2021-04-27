Tuesday, April 27, 2021  | 14 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Sports

Thomas Tuchel hits out at new Champions League format

UEFA approved the new format last week

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Thomas Tuchel hits out at new Champions League format

Photo: AFP

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has launched an attack on the new Champions League format, saying coaches and players had not been consulted on plans to add more games to an already packed schedule.

UEFA last week approved changes to its flagship club competition, which will take effect from 2024, but the announcement was overshadowed by the launch and subsequent collapse of the European Super League (ESL).

The number of teams participating in the group stage of the Champions League will increase from 32 to 36, with each side guaranteed at last 10 matches.

Chelsea were one of the 12 clubs to sign up to the ESL project, which would have put an even greater strain on players, with a minimum of 18 regular-season games for all the clubs involved.

The Blues and the other five Premier League clubs who had signed up for the breakaway league quickly withdrew following a fierce backlash against the proposals from fans, players and authorities.

Zidane insists Madrid’s title hopes still alive despite Betis draw

Tuchel welcomed Chelsea’s U-turn on the ESL but, speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid, said not enough focus had been placed on the reforms to the existing competition.

‘More games’

“I’m not sure if I like it because I can only see more games out of it,” Tuchel said on Monday. “More games in the schedule we have. It’s very hard for me to be excited at all. All these discussions about Super League made us forget we have a new format of Champions League very soon.

“Did they ask any coach, any player about this? They did not ask me.

“We have so many new formats with the Nations League and a world championship for clubs coming soon. So much stuff, more games, more teams in the European Championship in the summer. This is not more quality, just more games.”

Tuchel insisted the players and coaches of Chelsea and Madrid, who were one of the leading drivers of the plan, had earned the right to remain in the competition.

“We deserve to be in the semi-final, like Real Madrid deserve to be in the semifinal,” said the former Paris Saint-Germain boss. “We don’t deserve because of political influence, or because of size, or our shirts, or our logo. We deserve because we came a long way.”

