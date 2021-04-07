Wednesday, April 7, 2021  | 23 Shaaban, 1442
Third ODI: South Africa ask Pakistan to bat first

Series decider being played in Centurion

Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: PCB

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third ODI at Centurion on Wednesday.

The three-match series is levelled at 1-1 after the Men-in-Green won the first fixture by three wickets whereas Proteas clinched the second one by 17 runs.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the home team’s middle-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen has been ruled out of today’s fixture after suffering a ‘Grade One left quadriceps muscle strain’.

South Africa have made seven changes in the playing XI for today’s fixture as five players left to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) whereas Pakistan have made four changes as former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, pacer Hasan Ali and Usman Qadir replaced Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Danish Aziz.

Playing XIs:

South Africa:

Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Jon-Jon Smuts, Temba Bavuma (captain), Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Beuran Hendricks, Daryn Dupavillon, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla

Pakistan:

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Uman Qadir, Haris Rauf

