Taylor returns as Zimbabwe name squad for Pakistan Tests

Zimbabwe have recalled veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Brendan Taylor in their 16-member squad for the two-match Test series against Pakistan.

The 35-year-old did not feature in the series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates due to illness.

His inclusion in the side will be crucial, especially in the absence of middle-order batsman Craig Ervine and all-rounder Sikandar Raza as the duo are recovering from injury and an illness.

The squad also features five uncapped players. The first Test will start from Thursday with the second scheduled for May 7-11. Both matches will be played in Harare.