T20I World Cup: BCCI receives approval for Pakistan team visas

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the apex council that the BJP-led government has agreed to issue visas to the Pakistan cricket team and media personnel for the 2021 T20I World Cup.

The mega-event is scheduled to be organised in October later this year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to provide assurances that the Men-in-Green will get the visa for the mega-event due to political tension between the neighbours.

The BCCI was given an April 30 deadline by the cricket’s governing body to solve the matter and as per the Press Trust of India (PTI), the BCCI finally received an approval from the federal government during a virtual meeting held on Friday to provide visas to the Pakistan cricket team as well as the journalists.

“The visa issue of Pakistan cricket team has been sorted,” said the BCCI secretary Jay Shah as quoted by PTI. “However, whether the fans can travel across the border to watch matches is still not clear. It will be decided in due course of time.”

It is believed that the guarantee letter will be submitted to the ICC within the next few days.