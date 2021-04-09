Friday, April 9, 2021  | 25 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Cricket

South Africa suffer injury blow ahead of Pakistan T20Is

The four-match series will start on April 10

Posted: Apr 9, 2021
Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: Cricket South Africa

South Africa white-ball captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan after suffering a grade one hamstring strain.

The protease captain picked up the injury while batting during the third and final ODI, said Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a press release. Heinrich Klaasen will lead the hosts in the series.

South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has not been medically cleared to take part in the series as he is still recovering from a rib fracture.

The selectors have decided to retain Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon, and Wiaan Mulder from the ODI squad. Middle-order batsman Reeza Hendricks has withdrawn from the series after the birth of his first child.

The two sides will play the first T20I of the four-match series at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, April 10.

South Africa squad:

Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wicket-keeper, Momentum Multiply, Bjorn Fortuin, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams and Wihan Lubbe.

