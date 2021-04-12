Live blog: Lackluster Pakistan set South Africa 141-run target

So we will now take a short break and will join you at the start of the second-half.

That was a below-par performance from the visitors against a very inexperienced bowling attack.

So that’s the end of the innings:

PAK 140-9 (20 overs)

OUT! Usman Qadir is being runout after a mixup.

PAK 139-9 (19.4 overs)

OUT! Another one for Williams. Nawaz departs after scoring just two.

PAK 128-8 (18.1 overs)

OUT! Magala gets a big one as set Babar departs after scoring run-a-ball 50.

PAK 128-7 (17.5 overs)

With that single, captain Babar Azam completed another half-century.

PAK 127-6 (17.3 overs)

OUT! After hitting back-to-back sixes, Hasan Ali departs as well.

PAK 124-6 (17 overs)

OUT! Young Williams got a big one of dangerous Faheem Ashraf.

PAK 111-5 (16.2 overs)

With just five overs to go:

PAK 102-4 (15 overs)

OUT! Another big one for South Africa as young Haider Ali departs after scoring 12 off nine balls

PAK 92-4 (12.5 overs)

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Linde has done it again. Big wicket for South Africa as dangerous Mohammad Hafeez departs.

PAK 68-3 (10.5 overs)

Despite a couple of boundaries, Pakistan end their powerplay at a disappointing score.

PAK 35-2 (6 overs)

A rather poor start of the innings for the Men-in-Green.

PAK 17-2 (4 overs)

OUT! Another big one for Linde as he removes dangerous Sharjeel Khan.

PAK 10-2 (2.5 overs)

OUT! What a start for the home team as in-form Mohammad Rizwan departs without scoring.

PAK 0-1 (0.1 over)

In a recently concluded poll on our Twitter page, more than 80 per cent of the respondents believe Pakistan will be able to go 2-0 up after securing another win today.

Here is the playing XI of South Africa.

Pakistan have made two changes in the playing XI where Zaman and Haris Rauf makes way for Sharjeel Khan and Mohammad Hasnain.

Earlier, it was reported that star left-hander Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the fixture due to a leg injury.

Some concerning news for the Pakistan cricket team ahead of the all-important encounter#PAKvsSA #Cricket #Fakhar https://t.co/dDNIpHzVkI — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) April 12, 2021

TOSS: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bat first.

On the other hand, the home team will be coming to the contest eager to improve their performance compared to the first fixture.

The visitors are coming in the fixture high-on-confidence after securing a four-wicket win in the series opener.

Welcome to the live blog for the second T20I between Pakistan and South Africa.