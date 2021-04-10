Live blog: Markram’s half-century puts South Africa on top

OUT! Another one bites the dust. George Linde departs after scoring six.

SA 171-6 (18.3 overs)

OUT! Another big one for Pakistan. This time Shaheen Shah Afridi managed to remove Pite van Biljon, who went back to the pavilion after scoring 34 off 24 balls.

SA 168-5 (17.5 overs)

OUT! Hasan Ali gets a big one as he removes South Africa captain Klassen, who went back to the pavilion after scoring 50.

SA 159-4 (16.2 overs)

With that double, South Africa’s captain has completed a brilliant half-century off just 24 balls.

SA 151-3 (15 overs)

And with that six, it’s a 50-run partnership of just 27 balls between Klassen and Van Biljon.

Brilliant batting from the duo.

OUT! Another big one for Nawaz as he removes dangerous Markram.

SA 98-3 (10.1 overs)

Fifty-up for Aiden Markram. A brilliant knock from the right-hander.

Top knock.

SA 48-2 (6 overs)

That’s a decent end to the powerplay for the home team.

OUT! Another big one for the visitors as Hasan Ali removes young Lubbe.

SA 36-2 (4.4 overs)

OUT! Nawaz gets a big one as he dismisses in-form Malan.

SA 31-1 (4 overs)

Great start for the home team.

SA 28-0 (3 overs)

Mohammad Hafeez becomes the second Pakistan player to play 100 T20Is. A great achievement for the veteran all-rounder.

Playing XIs:

South Africa:

Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Pite van Biljon, Wihan Lubbe, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan:

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf

TOSS: The news from the centre is that South Africa have won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will be hosting the first two matches of the series whereas the last two games will be played in Centurion.

On the other hand, Proteas will be eager to bounce back from a rare series defeat against an Asian team on their home soil.

The Men-in-Green are coming in the series high-on-confidence after securing an impressive 2-1 win in the recently concluded three-match T20I series.

Welcome to the live blog for the first T20I between South Africa and Pakistan.