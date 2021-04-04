South Africa fined for slow over-rate in first Pakistan ODI

South Africa have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Pakistan in the first ODI at Centurion on Friday.

Andrew Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions on Sunday after Temba Bavuma’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players were fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Bavuma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction which meant that there was no need for a formal hearing.

Following that offence, Proteas (-1) join Sri Lanka (-2) in the World Cup Super League with negative points.