Friday, April 16, 2021  | 3 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Solskjaer eyes silverware after Manchester United get past Granada

The Red Devils win the tie 4-0 on aggregate

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Solskjaer eyes silverware after Manchester United get past Granada

Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as permanent Manchester United manager. Photo: AFP

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his players after they breezed past Granada to book their place in the Europa League semi-finals.

Solskjaer’s men went into the second leg at an empty Old Trafford after a comfortable 2-0 win in Spain and knew that, barring a disaster, they were almost certain to progress.

An early Edinson Cavani goal, his first for the club in Europe, virtually sealed the tie and a late own goal added gloss to the scoreline for the home side.

“We are looking forward to it,” said the Norwegian. “We’re in the semis. It feels like a proper European tie because Roma is a club with lots of history. We’ve done well against Italian sides before.

Klopp focused on Liverpool’s Champions League return

“We’re going into it hoping to get to the final. If we can finish the season with a trophy that’d be great.”

Granada had chances of their own in both halves but lacked a killer touch.

United, who won the competition when Jose Mourinho was at the helm in 2017, will be desperate to win their last-four clash against Roma after four semi-final defeats under Solskjaer.

The home side opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Paul Pogba flicked on an Alex Telles cross to Cavani, who steered a left-footed volley into the far corner.

Yangel Herrera went close to an equaliser on the night, flashing two headers wide of David de Gea’s goal and Bruno Fernandes volleyed over at the other end.

Guardiola lauds Manchester City for ‘building history’ after Dortmund win

Pogba was booked early in the game and committed another foul shortly afterwards but the referee decided that challenge did not warrant a second yellow.

Solskjaer substituted the France international at half-time to avoid a red card, bringing on Donny van de Beek in midfield.

Granada’s Jorge Molina went close with a header shortly after the restart and United also had chances to pull further ahead through Mason Greenwood and Cavani.

German Sanchez had another opportunity to make life uncomfortable for United following a set-piece but could not keep his left-footed shot on target.

The game became increasingly open in the final minutes. De Gea made a fine save before an own goal from Jesus Vallejo sealed a 2-0 second-leg victory for United.

United, on course to finish second in the Premier League, are looking to win their first silverware since their triumph in the Europa League four years ago. Last year they lost in the semi-finals to Sevilla.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Europa League Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Manchester United, Solskjaer
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shaun Pollock identifies where Pakistan team lack in ODIs
Shaun Pollock identifies where Pakistan team lack in ODIs
Pakistan suffer major blow ahead of second South Africa T20I
Pakistan suffer major blow ahead of second South Africa T20I
PCB, franchises discuss remaining PSL matches schedule: reports
PCB, franchises discuss remaining PSL matches schedule: reports
Third T20I: Babar Azam’s masterclass flattens South Africa
Third T20I: Babar Azam’s masterclass flattens South Africa
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down South Africa in first T20I
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down South Africa in first T20I
Cricket fraternity pays tribute to Babar Azam
Cricket fraternity pays tribute to Babar Azam
PCB releases remaining PSL 2021 matches schedule
PCB releases remaining PSL 2021 matches schedule
First T20I: Despite victory, Akhtar questions team selection, batting order
First T20I: Despite victory, Akhtar questions team selection, batting order
South Africa suffer injury blow ahead of Pakistan T20Is
South Africa suffer injury blow ahead of Pakistan T20Is
ICC Rankings: Babar overtakes Kohli to become best ODI batsman
ICC Rankings: Babar overtakes Kohli to become best ODI batsman
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.