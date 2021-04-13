Tuesday, April 13, 2021  | 29 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Sports

Shoaib Akhtar questions Babar Azam’s batting approach in second T20I

Captain scored run-a-ball 50 as Pakistan suffered six-wicket defeat

Photo: Shoaib Akhtar/Twitter

Legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar has criticised captain Babar Azam’s batting approach after Pakistan suffered a thrashing six-wicket defeat against South Africa in the second T20I.

The 26-year-old scored a run-a-ball half-century in the game, while wickets were tumbling from the other end in the match where the Men-in-Green were outclassed in all departments.

Akhtar, while talking in a show on PTV Sports, said that the Green Caps’ batsman needs to change their approach going forward.

“Our batsmen need to think whether their style of batting and strike-rate is good enough for this format,” he said. “If you give 50 balls to Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli or Aiden Markram, what will they do and what did Babar do? Babar is a great player but 50 runs off 50 balls, is not good enough.

“You can’t go into your shell if wickets are falling at the other end. Babar can compare his innings to Aiden Markram’s innings. Wickets were also falling when Markram was batting but he still continued to play his attacking cricket and scored 54 from 30. Babar is a star player so he needs to come forward and play attacking cricket.”

The third T20I will be played at Centurion on Wednesday.

Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
